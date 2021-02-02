Notre Dame handled Wake Forest 79-58 Tuesday afternoon, its fourth victory in the last five games. The Irish shot 50.8 percent, made 10 three-pointers and committed only eight turnovers. The win moved Notre Dame to 7-9 and 4-6 in the ACC. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is 5-8 and 2-8 in the ACC. Here are some observations from the game. BOX SCORE

Cormac Ryan and Notre Dame held Wake Forest to 34.4 percent shooting. (ACC)

• That’s two games in a row where Notre Dame entered the break with a lead, returned and put the game effectively out of reach just minutes into the second half. The Irish led 35-32 at halftime, then ripped off 16 straight points on the other side. With 15:08 remaining, they led by 19. It was merciless and surgical: Notre Dame scored on its first five trips down the court. • With four minutes left in the game, these were the second-half numbers for the Irish’s offense: outscored Wake Forest 39-15, 1.5 points per possession, and six dunks. • Yes, it’s last-place Wake Forest and middling Pittsburgh, but Notre Dame posted back-to-back 20-point ACC wins for the first time since it joined the conference before the 2013-14 season. That’s worth something.

• This was Juwan Durham’s most active game of the year. He was around the rim for dump-offs, successful when posting up and active in rim protection. All told, he had 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and a steal, with just one turnover. On defense, he controlled Wake Forest forwards Ody Oguama and Emmanuel Okpomo. Nine of Oguama’s 13 points came early in the second half when Durham was out of the game. • Durham was so effective and aggressive in looking to score that he forced Wake Forest to double-team him later in the game, a rarity for most Irish opponents. He split one of the first doubles he saw for a dunk. • Notre Dame mixed defenses between man-to-man with lots of switching and a variety of zones. Its 2-3 zone was effective. A singular possession of 1-3-1 late in the first half created an open three-pointer when Wake Forest overloaded it. The defense was good enough to hold an opponent to 1.0 points per possession or fewer for the fifth straight game. Wake Forest ended at .92 after a few garbage-time scores and shot 34.4 percent from the floor. The Demon Deacons were just 9-for-21 on layups and dunks.