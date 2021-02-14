Notre Dame defeated Miami 71-61 Sunday night, moving to 9-10 and 6-7 in the ACC. The Irish are 6-2 in their last eight contests since a Jan. 13 loss at Virginia and have moved up to No. 53 in the KenPom rankings. They left Virginia that day at No. 88. Miami, meanwhile, fell to 7-12 and 3-11 in the ACC. Here are some observations from the game. BOX SCORE

Dane Goodwin had 11 points and made a late three-pointer to help Notre Dame win. (ACC)

• The game of Nik Djogo’s career. The fifth-year senior wing had 18 points, seven rebounds (three on offense), three assists and two blocks. He played a few possessions at the 5 with forwards Juwan Durham and Nate Laszewski in foul trouble and held his own against Miami’s forwards. He capped the impressive performance with a block of explosive Miami leading scorer Isaiah Wong with 2:30 left. • Outside of Djogo, Notre Dame played a largely flat game. Miami didn’t have the offensive firepower to turn it into a loss for the home team, but this game had the energy of a Sunday night Valentine’s Day contest in a mostly empty gym. Notre Dame led for nearly 25 minutes, but couldn’t push its advantage past seven points until the final minute. The Irish played well enough to beat a bad team, but weren’t particularly crisp. They missed a lot of makeable shots. They fell asleep on defense a few too many times. There were careless passes rooted in a lack of communication. Point guard Prentiss Hubb had one of his rougher games of the season: four points, 2-for-12 shooting, five assists and four turnovers. He did, though, drive and kick to guard Trey Wertz for a decisive three-pointer with 2:14 left.