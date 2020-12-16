Notre Dame’s ACC opener ended in defeat. The Irish lost to No. 21 Duke Wednesday night, 75-65, dropping to 2-3 on the season heading into their final high-major non-conference game, Saturday against Purdue in Indianapolis. Here are some observations from the game. BOX SCORE

Dane Goodwin scored 25 points and made four 3-pointers in the loss (ACC)

•The first half was probably Notre Dame’s worst defensive stretch since the season-opener at Michigan State. Whether it was in zone or man, the Irish couldn’t get consistent stops. The guards in particular struggled to stay in front. Duke drove gaps in the zone to force help, or just took a defender off the bounce when in man. The Blue Devils had 20 points in the paint in the first half and no free-throw attempts. Can’t get fouled when there’s often an express lane to the hoop. •Notre Dame’s 3-point defense, despite Duke’s 53 percent mark, was adequate. The Blue Devils only took 15 3s. Notre Dame ran shooters off the line with some frequency. But in a way, putting too much attention on that is a little misleading. Duke didn’t need open 3s because it had angles and layups frequently available. Notre Dame didn’t send a ton of help defense, making the pass out for 3 a less attractive option than just taking the available close shot. •Dane Goodwin put up his best game of the year. He had 25 points, a game-high, and was 4-for-6 on 3s. He made all six of his shots inside the arc, including a baseline drive and-1 on Duke guard Jeremy Roach. The development of his off-the-dribble game is an encouraging early-season storyline.

•Notre Dame also had seven turnovers in the first 13 minutes of the game. From the start of the second half Saturday against Kentucky until the 7:45 minute mark of the first half, the Irish had 19 turnovers in 52 possession, against 14 scores. That’s a 36.5 turnover rate. They only had five the rest of the game, but that dug an early hole against a team that doesn’t often blow leads. •Guard Prentiss Hubb ended with 12 points on 4-for-9 shooting. He was fortunate to be credited with only three turnovers, all of them on erratic passes. His dribble drives brought little creation, and he too often found himself in traffic with nothing productive to do. •Santa Clara transfer Trey Wertz played 20 minutes in his first game of the year. He debuted after the first media timeout, and Notre Dame instantly went to a pair of ball screens with him. He spent the night attacking out of those sets, and would’ve had a double-digit scoring night if not for a pair of missed layups after he got past his man. In a game where Notre Dame played sped up, compiled empty possessions and made iffy decisions, Wertz seemed calm and played within himself.