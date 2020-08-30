Observations: Notre Dame Commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. Shines In Sunday Win
Notre Dame wide receiver commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. and his Pickerington (Ohio) Central teammates opened their season with a 35-9 victory over crosstown Pickerington North Sunday afternoon in a nationally televised game.
Styles is the No. 41 overall player in the 2021 class and the sixth-ranked wide receiver. He also plays cornerback. Additionally, his brother, Alex Styles, a 2023 athlete, impressed as well.
Click here to read BlueandGold.com recruiting staff writer Mason Plummer's thoughts on their performance.
