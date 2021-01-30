Notre Dame has won two straight ACC road games by double digits and three of its last four overall. The Irish dusted Pittsburgh 84-58 Saturday night, moving to 6-9 and 3-6 in the ACC. BOX SCORE

Guards Trey Wertz (2) and Prentiss Hubb (3) combined for 14 assists in a win over Pitt. (ACC)

Here are some observations from the game. • There was a hole to exploit – or more accurately, some good fortune to snap – in Pitt’s defense this season despite its high efficiency ranking in league games. Entering Saturday, the Panthers’ defense had allowed its ACC opponents to take 42.8 percent of their shots from three-point range, the fourth-highest volume in the conference. Those opponents were mainly poor shooting teams and made only 28.5 percent of their three-point attempts. Enter Notre Dame, which can make a lot of threes if it can generate open ones. The Irish found clean looks from deep in transition and off drive-and-kicks due to Pitt’s inability to consistently stay in front. They were 6-for-12 on threes in the first half and ended 13-for-24. They took 42 percent of their field goals from beyond the arc, right at the average Pitt allows. • Some of the gaudy final numbers: Notre Dame shot 56.1 percent from the floor (32-for-57), averaged 1.29 points per possession (it was 1.41 with about five minutes left), committed only seven turnovers and had 20 assists on 32 field goals. Guards Cormac Ryan and Prentiss Hubb were a combined 10-for-13 on threes. Hubb and guard Trey Wertz navigated the traps and hard hedges Pitt used in ball screen defense, totaling 14 assists against four turnovers.

• Notre Dame moved to 9-1 since the start of last season in games where Hubb has at least eight assists. His had nine at Pitt, the third time hitting that mark in the last four games. He is also 16-for-29 on threes in the last four games after starting ACC play 3-for-29. • Notre Dame won this game with its efficiency, but make no mistake, the Irish’s defense was at its best too. Pitt shot 31.5 percent from the floor and averaged .88 points per possession. Per coach Mike Brey’s counting, Notre Dame had 24 “stop-scores.” The Irish turned Pitt, a low-volume, low-percentage three-point shooting team, into a stilted offense that had to settle for perimeter shots and was only 11-of-24 on dunks and layups. Pitt’s ACC Player of the Year Candidate, Justin Champagnie, was 8-for-20 and drew only one shooting foul in scoring 19 points.