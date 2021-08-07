Observations, Notes From Notre Dame’s First Fall Camp Practice

Click Here to read.

Notre Dame opened fall camp for the 2021 season on Saturday, August 7. BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka and Todd Burlage were inside the Irish Athletics Center to watch the period of practice open to the media and deliver their post-practice takeaways.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.