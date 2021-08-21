Observations From Notre Dame Recruiting Target Drayk Bowen's Season Opener

It wasn’t the start to the season Drayk Bowen hoped for.

The four-star class of 2023 Notre Dame recruiting target and his Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean High School teammates suffered a 47-21 defeat to crosstown rival Merrillville High on Friday.

Bowen, the No. 2 outside linebacker in the country according to rivals, scored an offensive touchdown, but defensively he was limited by an effective Merrillville game plan to keep the ball away from his side of the field.

