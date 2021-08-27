Observations From 3 2023 Notre Dame Football Recruiting Targets From Texas

Notre Dame is recruiting three class of 2023 players from Denton (Texas) Guyer High School. BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka was in the Lone Star State to cover Guyer’s season opener against Lewisville (Texas) Hebron High School on Thursday.

Click here for observations and notes on the performances of unrated quarterback Jackson Arnold, four-star safety Peyton Bowen and four-star cornerback Ryan Yaites.