Observations From 3 2023 Notre Dame Football Recruiting Targets From Texas
Notre Dame is recruiting three class of 2023 players from Denton (Texas) Guyer High School. BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka was in the Lone Star State to cover Guyer’s season opener against Lewisville (Texas) Hebron High School on Thursday.
Click here for observations and notes on the performances of unrated quarterback Jackson Arnold, four-star safety Peyton Bowen and four-star cornerback Ryan Yaites.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.