Notre Dame is on the short list for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Michael Redding. The Rivals100 prospect will look to make his college choice in the next couple of months, but he is coy on who the finalists are and where his next visit(s) will be.

Whatever school does get the 6-foot-2, 190-pound four-star prospect will be in for a treat. IMG Academy offensive coordinator Josiah Sears spoke to Blue & Gold Illustrated about his talented playmaker.

"If I could draft him three years from now today, I'd do it," Sears said. "He's incredible."