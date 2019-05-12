Notre Dame WR Target Michael Redding Has 'Unbelievable Upside'
Notre Dame is on the short list for Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Michael Redding. The Rivals100 prospect will look to make his college choice in the next couple of months, but he is coy on who the finalists are and where his next visit(s) will be.
Whatever school does get the 6-foot-2, 190-pound four-star prospect will be in for a treat. IMG Academy offensive coordinator Josiah Sears spoke to Blue & Gold Illustrated about his talented playmaker.
"If I could draft him three years from now today, I'd do it," Sears said. "He's incredible."
Those are high praises from Sears, who was a college football coach for the past 10 years before arriving at IMG in 2018. His most recent stop was as head coach at Benedictine University for two seasons.
"Michael has unbelievable upside," continued Sears. "He's a physical specimen from a strength standpoint. He has grown -- and I don't want to overuse this word -- but infinitely in the time he's been here, in terms of ball skills, body control, strength, and flexibility. His ability to catch a football and take it to the house has gone up. It was good when he got here and it's exceptional now.
