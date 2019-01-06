Notre Dame is losing its leading receiver to the NFL, with senior wideout Miles Boykin announcing he would not return for his final season of eligibility in 2019.

Boykin caught just 18 passes for 334 yards and three score during his first three seasons in South Bend, which included a redshirt season as a freshman in 2015. He showed signs of his potential during the Citrus Bowl victory over LSU to conclude the 2017 season. The 6-4 receiver caught three passes for 102 yards, which included a 55-yard catch and run late in the fourth quarter to secure an Irish victory.

He emerged as the team's go-to player as a senior in 2018, leading the Irish offense with 59 catches, 872 yards and eight touchdowns. He went over 100 yards in three games, including a career-high 144 yards on a career-best 11 catches during Notre Dame's 38-17 win over Stanford.

Boykin concluded his career with five catches for 69 yards in Notre Dame's season-ending Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson.

With Boykin gone, junior Chase Claypool returns as Notre Dame's top receiver after hauling in 50 passes for 639 yards and four scores this season. Claypool actually has better career numbers than Boykin, and he'll enter the 2019 season with 84 career receptions, 1,122 career receiving yards and six career touchdowns.