Notre Dame working hard to land recommitment from Devin Moore

Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden are in the road in Naples, Fla., Friday morning for a visit to see four-star defensive back Devin Moore. The 6-2, 180-pound recruit originally committed to Notre Dame over Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida and others on July 4, but after news broke that Brian Kelly would be leaving his post as Irish head coach for the same position at LSU, Moore opened up his recruitment. “I would like to thank the Notre Dame coaches and fans for believing in me and welcoming me to their family,” Moore in his decommitment announcement Nov. 30. “Choosing a college is a huge decision and there are many factors to consider. I feel I need more time to figure out the best fit for me.

Moore, who decommitted from the Fighting Irish Nov. 30, will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl.

“After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to decommit from Notre Dame and reopen my recruitment. I will take this time to reevaluate my options and determine what is best for my future. I appreciate your patience and support while I finish my recruiting journey.” Will his recruiting journey lead him back to Notre Dame? At the time of his decommitment, there was obviously uncertainty about who would lead the future of the Notre Dame football program, and with two weeks before National Signing Day, Moore wanted to open things up. But with Marcus Freeman being elevated from defensive coordinator to head coach and defensive backs coaches Mike Mickens and O’Leary staying in South Bend, the band is back together and working hard to get Moore back in the fold. Florida had a home visit with Moore the night news broke that Kelly would be leaving Notre Dame for LSU. And the next day, LSU had a home visit with him as well. Notre Dame gets a crack at Moore today and will be able to have another visit with him next week.

With Moore’s decommitment, the Irish now have 22 pledges in the class of 2022, including three prospects projected to play in the secondary: Jaden Mickey, Jayden Bellamy and Benjamin Morrison. Rivals ranks Moore as a four-star prospect, the No. 41 prospect in Florida and the No. 28 cornerback in the country. Moore’s length and cover ability at his size makes him a highly coveted prospect and one Notre Dame badly wants to sign. Moore committed to Notre Dame less than a month after he took an official visit to campus on June 10, 2021. He returned to Notre Dame on Oct. 23 to watch the Irish defeat USC 31-16. He was back the following weekend to see Notre Dame knock off North Carolina 44-34.

More Notre Dame coaches on the road