Notre Dame clinched a spot in the ACC Championship not by virtue of a game outcome, but because the conference lopped off its regular-season finale from the schedule. The Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC) won’t play their Dec. 12 game at Wake Forest, which was a makeup of a postponed Sept. 26 meeting, the ACC announced Tuesday. The league’s two one-loss teams, Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) and Miami (7-1, 6-1), will also not play a postponed game. Each had a contest wiped out due to opponent’s COVID-19 issues — Clemson didn’t play Florida State Nov. 21 and Miami won’t play Wake Forest in a game that was set for Saturday.

Notre Dame is headed to the ACC Championship Game in its lone year in the conference. (ACC)

With Notre Dame, Clemson and Miami now playing a nine-game schedule and everyone else in the ACC eliminated from championship game contention, the Irish own all tiebreakers and have clinched a spot in their only season in the conference. Notre Dame and Clemson would each have an off week before the title game if Clemson takes the other spot by beating Virginia Tech on Saturday. “Following a recommendation from the conference Athletic Director football subcommittee, the league’s Athletic Directors have voted to preserve the integrity of the ACC Football Championship Game by evaluating each of the three teams in contention (Clemson, Miami and Notre Dame) based on a nine-game conference schedule,” the ACC said in a statement. “As a result, Clemson and Notre Dame will conclude the regular season this weekend.” Notre Dame owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Tigers and cannot lose twice with only one game left. Should the Irish lose Saturday against Syracuse and each of those three teams finishes with a loss, Notre Dame would still be in the championship game over Miami and Clemson using the three-team tiebreaker scenario, combined win percentage among the tied teams: Notre Dame is 1-0 against Clemson and Miami, Clemson is 1-1 against Miami and Notre Dame, and Miami is 0-1 against Clemson and Notre Dame.