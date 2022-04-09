Notre Dame women's basketball transfer Sam Brunelle commits to Virginia

“The magic thing about home is that it feels good to leave, and feels even better to come back… I’m coming HOME #GoHoos #wahoowa,” Brunelle tweeted.

Brunelle attended William Monroe High School in Stanardsville, Va., a roughly 30-minute drive from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. While at William Monroe, Brunelle was once ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2019 class before finishing ranked No. 6 overall in the espnW 100.

Brunelle, who intends to transfer after an early graduation from Notre Dame this summer, will have two seasons of immediate eligibility remaining. She will join a Virginia team that finished last season with a 5-22 record and only two wins in the ACC. Virginia fired head coach Tina Thompson and replaced her last month with Missouri State’s Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.

The 6-foot-2 Brunelle saw her role decrease over her three seasons with the Irish. As a freshman in 2019-20, Brunelle started all 31 games and averaged 13.9 points (second on the team) and 5.8 rebounds (third on the team) per game. Head coach Muffet McGraw retired following the disappointing 13-18 season.

Brunelle didn’t start a game under new head coach Niele Ivey in the last two seasons. She played in 17 of Notre Dame’s 20 games in the 2020-21 season around nagging shoulder and knee pain with 8.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Brunelle played in all 32 games last season and averaged 6.8 points and 1.9 rebounds. She finished the season sixth on the team in scoring and seventh in minutes played.