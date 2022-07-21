Notre Dame women's basketball reveals non-conference schedule for 2022-23
On Thursday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team released its 10-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Head coach Niele Ivey and her squad tip off the season at Purcell Pavilion on Nov. 7 against Northern Illinois. The Irish will also host Ball State, Maryland, UConn, Merrimack and Western Michigan. The UConn game will be a part of the Jimmy V Classic, while the Maryland matchup is for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Notre Dame’s non-conference road games will take place at Northwestern and Lafayette (Penn.). In addition, the Irish will play two neutral site games against American University on Nov. 24 and Arizona State on Nov. 25 or 26 during the Goombay Splash in the Bahamas.
All times for the games are still to be announced.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD
Last season, ND went 9-3 in regular season non-conference games. One of its losses was against UConn, whom the Irish will look to avenge on Dec. 4 this season.
Notre Dame’s first ACC game is set for Dec. 18. The Irish conclude non-conference play against Western Michigan three days later. Here’s how the Irish have fared against their non-conference opponents coming into this season.
Series Records
Northern Illinois - ND leads 8-5 // Last meeting: Dec. 30, 2004
Northwestern - ND leads 2-1 // Last meeting: Nov. 29, 1988
Ball State - Cards lead 2-1 // Last meeting: Jan. 28, 1982
American - First meeting
Arizona State - Tied 2-2 // Last meeting: March 24, 2014
Maryland - ND leads 5-4 // Last meeting: Dec. 3, 2014
UConn - Huskies lead, 39-13 // Last meeting: Dec. 5, 2021
Lafayette - First meeting
Merrimack - First Meeting
Western Michigan - ND leads 9-0 // Last meeting: Nov. 19, 2006
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Event
|
Nov.7
|
Northern Illinois
|
Home
|
Nov. 16
|
Northwestern
|
Away
|
Nov. 20
|
Ball State
|
Home
|
Nov. 24
|
American
|
Neutral
|
Goombay Splash
|
Nov. 25/26
|
Arizona State
|
Neutral
|
Goombay Splash
|
Dec. 1
|
Maryland
|
Home
|
ACC/Big Ten Challenge
|
Dec. 4
|
Connecticut
|
Home
|
Jimmy V Classic
|
Dec. 8
|
Lafayette
|
Away
|
Dec. 10
|
Merrimack
|
Home
|
Dec. 18
|
ACC Opponent
|
Away
|
Dec. 21
|
Western Michigan
|
Home
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.