Notre Dame women's basketball reveals non-conference schedule for 2022-23

The Irish women's hoops team will play 10 non-conference games this season.
The Irish women's hoops team will play 10 non-conference games this season. (Notre Dame Athletics)
On Thursday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team released its 10-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Head coach Niele Ivey and her squad tip off the season at Purcell Pavilion on Nov. 7 against Northern Illinois. The Irish will also host Ball State, Maryland, UConn, Merrimack and Western Michigan. The UConn game will be a part of the Jimmy V Classic, while the Maryland matchup is for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Notre Dame’s non-conference road games will take place at Northwestern and Lafayette (Penn.). In addition, the Irish will play two neutral site games against American University on Nov. 24 and Arizona State on Nov. 25 or 26 during the Goombay Splash in the Bahamas.

All times for the games are still to be announced.

Last season, ND went 9-3 in regular season non-conference games. One of its losses was against UConn, whom the Irish will look to avenge on Dec. 4 this season.

Notre Dame’s first ACC game is set for Dec. 18. The Irish conclude non-conference play against Western Michigan three days later. Here’s how the Irish have fared against their non-conference opponents coming into this season.

Series Records

Northern Illinois - ND leads 8-5 // Last meeting: Dec. 30, 2004

Northwestern - ND leads 2-1 // Last meeting: Nov. 29, 1988

Ball State - Cards lead 2-1 // Last meeting: Jan. 28, 1982

American - First meeting

Arizona State - Tied 2-2 // Last meeting: March 24, 2014

Maryland - ND leads 5-4 // Last meeting: Dec. 3, 2014

UConn - Huskies lead, 39-13 // Last meeting: Dec. 5, 2021

Lafayette - First meeting

Merrimack - First Meeting

Western Michigan - ND leads 9-0 // Last meeting: Nov. 19, 2006

The 2022-23 Notre Dame women's basketball non-conference schedule.

{{ article.author_name }}