Notre Dame women's basketball reveals non-conference schedule for 2022-23

On Thursday, the Notre Dame women’s basketball team released its 10-game non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Head coach Niele Ivey and her squad tip off the season at Purcell Pavilion on Nov. 7 against Northern Illinois. The Irish will also host Ball State, Maryland, UConn, Merrimack and Western Michigan. The UConn game will be a part of the Jimmy V Classic, while the Maryland matchup is for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Notre Dame’s non-conference road games will take place at Northwestern and Lafayette (Penn.). In addition, the Irish will play two neutral site games against American University on Nov. 24 and Arizona State on Nov. 25 or 26 during the Goombay Splash in the Bahamas.

All times for the games are still to be announced.

