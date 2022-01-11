Notre Dame women's basketball clears protocols, will play Thursday

The brief COVID-related pause for Notre Dame women's basketball has ended.

The No. 20 Irish (11-3, 2-1 ACC) will resume travel Wednesday in order to play at Wake Forest (12-4, 2-3) on Thursday (7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra). Notre Dame had to postpone last Saturday's game against then-No. 5 NC State after falling into the ACC's COVID-19 protocols.

That NC State game has not yet been rescheduled. The ACC has rescheduled Notre Dame's road game at Virginia for Tuesday, Jan. 25 (6 p.m. EST on ACC Network Extra). The originally scheduled game with Virginia on Dec. 30 was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions in the Virginia program.

Notre Dame last played on Jan. 2 in a 72-70 loss at then-No. 15 Duke.