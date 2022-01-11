 InsideNDSports - Notre Dame women's basketball clears protocols, will play Thursday
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-11 19:31:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Notre Dame women's basketball clears protocols, will play Thursday

Notre Dame women's basketball will resume its schedule on Thursday at Wake Forest after a COVID-related pause.
Notre Dame women's basketball will resume its schedule on Thursday at Wake Forest after a COVID-related pause. (Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)
Tyler James • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@TJamesND
Covering Notre Dame football, recruiting and other Irish sports. Email: tjames@insidendsports.com

The brief COVID-related pause for Notre Dame women's basketball has ended.

The No. 20 Irish (11-3, 2-1 ACC) will resume travel Wednesday in order to play at Wake Forest (12-4, 2-3) on Thursday (7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra). Notre Dame had to postpone last Saturday's game against then-No. 5 NC State after falling into the ACC's COVID-19 protocols.

That NC State game has not yet been rescheduled. The ACC has rescheduled Notre Dame's road game at Virginia for Tuesday, Jan. 25 (6 p.m. EST on ACC Network Extra). The originally scheduled game with Virginia on Dec. 30 was postponed due to COVID-19 precautions in the Virginia program.

Notre Dame last played on Jan. 2 in a 72-70 loss at then-No. 15 Duke.

Click to sign up!
Click to sign up!

---------------------------------------------------------------

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}