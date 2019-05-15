Two down and at least two more to go for the Notre Dame women’s basketball program for its 2020 recruiting cycle.

The 2010-19 decade will be immortalized as a golden age in the Notre Dame women’s basketball program with seven Final Four appearances in the past nine years, highlighted by the 2018 national title.

Producing an encore over the next decade from 2020-29 will be dictated largely by continuing the recruiting success that has annually reaped a plethora of McDonald’s All-Americans or top-5-caliber star power.

Last year was a good start by signing two incoming freshmen, 6-2 forward Samantha Brunelle and 5-11 guard Anaya Peoples. Both were McDonald’s All-Americans, and Brunelle was generally ranked among the top five prospects in the nation.

Unfortunately, where the Fighting Irish came up short the last two cycles was landing a front-court, low-post figure. They had targeted three in 2019, but Aliyah Boston and Laeticia Amihere both ended up at South Carolina, while Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo signed with North Carolina.

A year earlier, Notre Dame signed only one “big” in 6-4 Danielle Cosgrove. However, she is more of a stretch-four player, similar to Brunelle. As a freshman last year, 35 of Cosgrove’s 48 shot attempts came from three-point range.

After falling short with height the past two recruiting cycles, Notre Dame came up "big" on April 17 when 6-4 Natalija Marshall gave a verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish shortly after her official visit during the weekend of April 13-15.

From powerful Christ The King High School in Middle Village, N.Y., Marshall is rated by Prospects Nation as the No. 4 forward and No. 16 overall prospect in the country. At one point she also was rated the country’s No. 12 prospect by ESPN Hoopgurlz, but it dropped her to No. 35 in its most recent ratings.

Regardless, Marshall fills a major void with her size.

An “A” student, Marshall also seriously considered Stanford before committing to Notre Dame. Through the years, Christ The King has produced luminaries such as UConn’s Sue Bird and Tina Charles, and University of Tennessee legend Chamique Holdsclaw.

Marshall was the second commit to Notre Dame in the 2020 recruiting cycle. Last fall head coach Muffet McGraw’s program received a pledge from Altoona, Pa., guard Allison Campbell, currently ranked No. 21 nationally by ESPN Hoopgurlz (up from 24) and No. 26 by Prospects Nation. This spring, Campbell’s 24 points (four treys) and six steals led Bellwood-Antis to its second straight Pennsylvania Class 2A championship in a 66-57 win over West Middlesex.