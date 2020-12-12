The Fighting Irish also might have their most complete roster since beginning the year with seven scholarship players after five members of the team were sidelined with various health ailments.

During the 2-2 non-conference start, Notre Dame had four players average double-figure scoring, paced by 6-3 freshman Maddy Westbeld’s 17.5 points per contest. She also leads the team in rebounding with a 6.8 figure despite being limited to 26.6 minutes per game primarily because of foul problems.

Also in double figures are guards Anaya Peoples (14.3), Destinee Walker (13.8) and Dara Mabrey (12.0), with Peoples second in rebounds per game (6.5) and Mabrey tops in assists (13), just ahead of the 12 by Walker and Westbeld.

Now consider this:

• Two of the top three scorers from last season, sophomore Sam Brunelle (8.5 points per game this year) and Katlyn Gilbert (5.5) — both on the Freshman All-ACC Team last year with Peoples — are assimilating back into the lineup after health setbacks sidelined them the first two games. Brunelle had to overcome a lingering knee problem and then a foot injury that put her in a walking boot for a week. She is gradually attempting to increase her minutes from the current 19.5 per contest.

“The biggest challenge is trying to get back into good shape,” Brunelle said. “When you miss a lot of practice and stuff, you’re not necessarily in the best shape … There’s a lot I had to do just to make sure I got back healthy. I did a lot of rehab for a long time.”

• Freshman Alasia Hayes is the most natural point guard on the squad and was used more in crunch time in the comeback win over IUPUI last week to help Mabrey play off the ball.

• Junior Abby Prohaska, sidelined last year for health reasons, won’t wow anyone with stats but is a glue figure in the attack, averaging 22.6 minutes per game.

• Freshmen Alli Campbell in the backcourt and Amirah Abdur-Rahim in the frontcourt have both averaged double-digit minutes, but with more veterans coming back into the lineup, playing time might be harder to come by.

• Last and perhaps foremost is the team’s prime X-factor, 6-3 senior center Mikki Vaughn, who has been rehabbing from spring knee surgery and was cleared by the medical staff for “full go” this past week. She could make her 2020-21 debut tomorrow, although head coach Niele Ivey remains guarded when talking about her in “day to day” terms.

“She’s still limited, but she’s getting in and out (mainly 4-on-4 drills, and a bit in 5-on-5),” Ivey said. “It’s been like that for the past couple of weeks. I’m hoping that in the next couple of games I can have her back.”

Ivey admits that finding the right rotations and combinations have been like a chess match that will be on-going and one she is “playing by ear.”

“I do have my top eight that I’m kind of rotating around,” Ivey said. “This game is about a game of adjustments, so I’ve learned in the past four games I can’t dictate what it’s going to look like. I’m going with certain people that I feel are ready, or sometimes it’s a matchup situation, and I’m trying to learn on the fly, to be honest.

“I’ve tried a lot of different combinations in the past several months, and eventually I’m going to continue to go forward with what I think is the best five at the time and try to work my way around it.”