BOX SCORE Basketball coaches often rehearse and rehash how the last three or four minutes of the first half and the first three or four minutes in the second half are the most pivotal. On Sunday afternoon at the Purcell Pavilion they both proved to be the difference in Notre Dame’s 82-67 loss to Georgia Tech in the team’s ACC opener, mainly because of a 15-0 run by the Yellow Jackets during those junctures. The defeat dropped the Irish to 2-3 overall, while Georgia Tech is now 4-1, including 2-0 in the ACC.

Freshman Maddy Westbeld scored all her team high 21 points in the second half in the 82-67 loss to Georgia Tech. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Building their biggest lead of the game at 33-27 with exactly three minutes left until halftime, Notre Dame appeared to be in control before Georgia Tech finished the first half with an 8-0 spurt to take a 35-33 edge into the locker room.

The Yellow Jackets then opened the second half with a 7-0 run — 15-0 overall — to extend the advantage to 42-33 before freshman Maddy Westbeld ended the Irish drought with a three. However, Notre Dame was unable to get closer than five the rest of the way and generated very little in the way of defensive stops. “Their 8-0 run to end the half bothered our confidence,” admitted Irish head coach Niele Ivey, who varied man-to-man and zone defenses. “Coming out in the second half, we wanted to change things up defensively to throw something at them, but didn’t succeed with that — resulting in them setting the tone of the half. “I’m trying to figure out rotations and that nucleus still, and that was part of the problem today. I know our defensive effort can get better.” The freshman phenom Westbeld led Notre Dame with 21 points — all in the second half — and nine rebounds, while junior Dara Mabrey was the only other Notre Dame player to finish with double-figure scoring with 11 points. Senior center Mikki Vaughn not only saw her first action this season after undergoing ACL surgery last spring, but started and played 24:51. She was integrated into the attack right away but needs some settling in, finishing 2 of 9 from the floor for seven points to go with six rebounds and four blocked shots. Team chemistry on the court will remain a focal point. “We’re a brand new team regardless of who’s on the court,” Westbeld said. “We’re just trying to find everybody’s place. … It’s definitely different. It’s something we have to adapt to as a team, playing with different matchups.”

THREE-POINT PLAY