With Notre Dame holding a 67-53 lead on Thursday afternoon versus Wake Forest and seven minutes remaining in the contest, the Demon Deacons might have felt they had the Fighting Irish right where they wanted them.

Indeed, Wake Forest cut the lead to 72-67 before a three-point attempt of theirs rimmed in and out, and it trailed only 75-72 with 29.3 seconds remaining when head coach Niele Ivey’s Fighting Irish squad closed out with a 79-72 win with some free-throw shooting and a defensive stop.

Notre Dame improved to 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC, while Wake Forest is now 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the league.

The Demon Deacons were led by a shooting clinic from 5-10 senior guard Gina Conti, whose 29 points featured 8-of-12 marksmanship from three-point range.

“We’re still working on that,” said Ivey of finishing games. “I definitely felt like we learned being in that situation last week. I think sometimes we get tight just because of the time and score, turning the ball over … it’s just something we’re going to have to grow through, honestly. … You can only learn from those situations by being in them.”

Freshman forward Maddy Westbeld tallied a career high 25 points, hauled in nine rebounds, dished out four assists and grabbed three steals to lead the Irish. Senior Mikki Vaughn added 14 points on 7 of 9 shooting, helping the Irish to a 42-28 scoring advantage in the paint, and contributed a career high four blocked shots on defense.

As strong as she was inside, Westbeld also converted an NBA-range three at the halftime horn, buried a clutch trey to make it 72-62 to briefly stem Wake Forest’s momentum, and in between converted a desperation jumper as the shot clock sounded.

“She’s one of the most confident players I’ve ever been around,” Ivey said. “…She’s fearless, always working on her game. She’s a special player. She’s come in with a college body but she’s also come in with an upperclassman mentality, and you don’t see that too often as far as having women coming in right away with confidence. I was most impressed by her work ethic, her approach to getting better every day.

“…She’s a very coachable kid and she’s very team-oriented player. She never wants the glory, she just wants the team to win. She’s just a winner. I’m blessed to have her. She’s going to be one of the best to ever go through this program, and it’s really exciting to see her growth.”

Junior Abby Prohaska stuffed the stat sheet with team highs in assists (7) and steals (3) to go with eight points and five rebounds in just over 21 minutes of action.

“She’s our glue, the toughest player that I have,” said Ivey of Prohaska. “Everyone feeds off her energy. She brings it every day, she’s always in the gym, always working on her game. She’s going to do whatever it takes — take the charge, get the rebound, make the defensive stop… everybody respects it.”