Notre Dame-Wisconsin Game Draws Noon Kickoff; Nine 2021 Start Times Set

As of now, it’s Notre Dame’s only noon kickoff time of the nine 2021 games that have set them so far. Notre Dame’s home games against Toledo (2:30 p.m. ET), Purdue (2:30), Cincinnati (2:30), Navy (3:30) and Georgia Tech (2:30) are later in the afternoon on NBC. The Irish have three primetime games set: Sept. 5 at Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), Oct. 23 vs. USC (7:30, NBC) and Oct. 30 vs. North Carolina (7:30, NBC).

The Irish and Badgers’ Sept. 25 meeting at Soldier Field will start at noon ET, per a Thursday release. It will be televised on FOX as the network’s Big Noon Kickoff game.

Notre Dame’s games at Virginia Tech (Oct. 9), Virginia (Nov. 13) and Stanford (Nov. 27) are the only ones on the schedule without kickoff times. ESPN announced Thursday it will broadcast the Virginia Tech game, but a time will be announced at a later date.

This year’s game at Soldier Field is the first meeting between Notre Dame and Wisconsin since a three-game series from 1962-64. It was originally the back half of a two-game series that was supposed to start in 2020 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., but that was canceled due to COVID-19 complications. Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said the schools have agreed on a future date to play the game.

“We’ve got it rescheduled. We’ll announce that soon,” Alvarez said his radio show earlier this month. "Notre Dame was able to clear a date, we were able to clear a date and make things happen. We're going to play that.”

Wisconsin’s non-conference schedule is filled through 2027, with the exception of one opening in 2026.

The Irish lead the all-time series 8-6-2. They are 10-0-2 all time at Soldier Field and most recently played there in 2012, defeating Miami 41-3.