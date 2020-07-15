Notre Dame Will Not Sell Single-Game Tickets This Season
Single-game tickets and parking passes for the 2020 Notre Dame football season will not be available through the customary lottery system, the school said Wednesday in an email viewed by BlueandGold.com.
The move is part of the effort to reduce capacity in Notre Dame Stadium for home games.
“Over the past few months, we have worked diligently on a seating plan that would incorporate proper physical distancing measures to ensure Notre Dame Stadium is as safe as possible this fall,” the email read. “We are in the final stages of that planning process, which will greatly reduce our capacity.”
Notre Dame also expects to receive a reduced allotment of tickets for away games and they may not be available for purchase. If tickets for certain road games are available, instructions will be sent at that time.
Lottery eligibility for the 2021 season is under evaluation, the email said, and will be updated further in mid-August.
The 2020 lottery process had previously been delayed until summer.
