Notre Dame WBB transfer Katlyn Gilbert finds new home at Missouri

She’ll have up to two seasons of eligibility, including the COVID exemption year, with the Tigers. Missouri was 18-12 overall last season, 7-9 in the SEC and lost in the first round of the WNIT to Drake.

Former McDonald’s All-American Katlyn Gilbert has committed to transferring to Missouri, the 5-foot-10 guard shared on her Instagram account on Saturday.

The fourth of four Notre Dame women’s basketball transfers has settled on her next destination.

Gilbert saw action in just five games this past season for the Irish (24-9), playing a total of 29 minutes with two points and four rebounds combined in those games. She left the roster after a Dec. 19 game with Pitt for personal reasons.

Injuries ravaged her freshman and junior seasons for the Irish. As a freshman in 2018-19, Gilbert suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after ND’s first seven games and received a medical redshirt season.

Two seasons later, a foot injury caused Gilbert to miss nine games.

Her only complete season — in 2019-20 — Gilbert played in all 31 games for the Irish, starting 29 of them. She averaged 13.6 points a game, while shooting .383 from the field and .209 from the 3-point stripe.

Before committing to Notre Dame while attending Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis, Gilbert initially verbally committed to Evansville as a seventh-grader.

Taking into account all of ND’s transfer portal comings and goings, ESPN projects the Irish as the nation’s No. 7 team to open next season. Five ACC teams are ranked in the top 14, with ND the highest-ranked among them.

The Irish have added three transfers of their own to go along with their lone high school signee, 5-11 guard and McDonald’s All-American KK Bransford.

Texas grad senior center Lauren Ebo, Oregon junior forward Kylee Watson and Stanford grad senior guard Jenna Brown will join a roster that includes four returning starters.