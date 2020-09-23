The Atlantic Coast Conference announced this morning that the Notre Dame at Wake Forest football game originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26 before getting postponed will be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12.

The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Notre Dame football team, which had reached 23 as of last count by Tuesday afternoon.

Notre Dame and Wake Forest both had Oct. 3 byes, but Wake Forest has shifted its Oct. 9 game with non-conference foe Campbell up one week to Friday, Oct. 2, making a matchup with the Irish not possible that weekend. The 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference) played over at least 13 weeks, with each team having two open dates.

The ACC has left open either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 as the date to play the ACC Championship in Charlotte, N.C., with the College Football Playoff selection committee set to announce its four teams on Dec. 20. The postponed Virginia-Virginia Tech matchup already has been moved to Dec. 12 as well.