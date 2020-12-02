While sorting through the rubble on the miserable statistical profile for Syracuse, it’s the lack of production in the ground attack that is this game’s most glaring mismatch.

Syracuse is averaging 78.3 rushing yards per contest, leaving it as the lone team in the ACC with a clip less than 100 yards. The offensive line had enough attrition in the preseason to contemplate canceling the season, with former fullback/tight end Chris Elmore getting stationed at left guard. Meanwhile, the Orange also lost their top two quarterbacks and top three projected running backs.

A bright spot has been freshman running back Sean Tucker (525 yards, 4.6 yards per carry), who has had two 100-yard outputs. However, in last week’s 36-29 loss at home to North Carolina State, his 16 carries netted only 18 yards — and the Orange overall finished with three yards on the ground.

Conversely, Notre Dame’s run defense is surrendering only 85.3 rushing yards per contest, fourth in the country and well ahead of the 105.69 rushing yards allowed per game in 2012 that was the best run defense head coach Brian Kelly has fielded in his 11 years here. Particular notable is no individual back this year has eclipsed 70 rushing yards versus the Irish.

Not only was ACC all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne limited to 28 yards on 18 carries during Clemson’s loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7, but last Friday North Carolina’s dynamic tandem of Javonte Williams and Michael Carter that had produced 209 yards per game on the ground combined for merely 85.

An outstanding rotation up front and at linebacker with little to no drop-off has kept fresh legs for Notre Dame, and the stingy work against the run is augmented by the fact that four of the team’s top six tacklers are defensive backs.

Advantage: Notre Dame