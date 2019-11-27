News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-27 09:37:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Vs. Stanford: On Paper

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Stanford Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Evaluating the numerical data through the 4-7 season, it is hard to believe that this run-game profile belongs to the Stanford Cardinal.

A program that traditionally features one of the best running backs in the country — see Heisman Trophy runners-up Christian McCaffrey, Bryce Love and Toby Gerhart over the past 10-plus years — this year’s Stanford team is barely cracking triple digits. The Cardinal rank 123rd out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams with just 104.4 rushing yards per game.

In its 49-22 blowout loss at Washington State Nov. 16, Stanford managed only six rushing yards on 10 attempts and had to rely on quarterback Davis Mills’ 504 yards passing to move the football.

Notre Dame defeated Stanford 38-17 to end a three-game losing streak versus the Cardinal
Notre Dame defeated Stanford 38-17 to end a three-game losing streak versus the Cardinal (USA TODAY Sports)

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

Fifth-year senior running back Cameron Scarlett leads the Cardinal with 797 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. No other Stanford player has more than 194 rushing yards, and the team has merely one other rushing score. Scarlett also averages a modest 4.2 yards per carry.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}