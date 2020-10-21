After finishing last season 118th nationally among 130 teams in rushing offense, Pitt has had virtually no improvement this season. Among 77 teams in this week's NCAA stats, the Panthers rank 70th with a 107.0 rushing average during their 3-3 start, despite the presence of All-ACC center Jimmy Morrissey

Even more pertinent is yards per carry. Entering last week's 31-19 loss at Miami, leading rusher Vincent Davis (5-8, 175) was averaging a modest 3.3 yards per attempt. After gaining zero yards in nine attempts versus the Hurricanes, his team high 242 yards rushing this year average just 2.9 yards per carry.

Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett, sidelined against Miami (did not even make the trip) because of an ankle injury and uncertain for Notre Dame, is the second-leading rusher with 119 yards and a team high five touchdowns.

Senior A.J. Davis (6-0, 215, and no relation to Vincent), who has been slowed by a lower-body injury, rushed for 530 yards and four scores in 2019 and could still become the feature back in the Panthers’ offense (he had seven carries for 21 yards last week versus Miami). His 27 carries this year have been good for 105 yards, or just under 4.0 yards per tote.

What’s been evident for Notre Dame is that the depth along its front seven provides a reliable run-stoppage unit that can survive injuries and/or player shortages COVID-19 quarantines might still bring. It did exceptional work last week limiting Louisville's explosive Javian Hawkins (who rushed for 164 yards in a 47-34 loss to Miami) to 51 yards on 15 carries. Buck linebacker remains an unsettled area for now, though.

Overall the Notre Dame run defense ranks 19th while permitting 107.5 yards per game — which is just about what Pitt averages, giving it a significant edge.

Advantage: Notre Dame