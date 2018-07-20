Any great rivalry will be defined not only by classic games, but classic performances by individuals. Notre Dame and Michigan both have a number of all-time great individual performances, and many have happened in games against each other.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas talk about what they believe are the three best individual performances by players for the team’s they cover from this rivalry.

LOU SOMOGYI

1. Raghib “Rocket” Ismail (1989)



It’s hard to believe in a game where Notre Dame was 1-of-2 passing, a “wide receiver” with zero catches was the standout.

Nevertheless, it was in this lone No. 1 vs, No. 2 meeting in the Notre Dame-Michigan series history that saw the legend of the sophomore Ismail emerge in the rain at Ann Arbor.