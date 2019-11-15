NOTRE DAME (2-1) VS. MARSHALL (1-1) 2018-19 Records: Notre Dame (14-19); Marshall (23-14)

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Ind.

Time/TV/Internet: Tonight, 7 p.m. EST; Available on ACC Network Extra, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989 Live Stats: Can Be Found Here

Series Facts: A long-awaited rematch tonight between these two teams, it has been awhile since Marshall and Notre Dame have met, in fact, almost 120 years.

In a shootout and the only previous meeting, these two played in Huntington, W.V., in 1913, when the Irish claimed a 27-9 win. Under head coach William Nelson, the Irish went 13-2 that season, the worst of those two losses coming in a 40-7 drubbing at Michigan State. Perhaps that’s why Coach Nelson lasted only one year on the job at Notre Dame.

Mike Brey and his irish continue their homestand Friday night against Marshall. USA Today/Sports

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

Marshall marks Game 3 of a six-game homestand that won’t necessarily make the Irish season, but it certainly could spoil it. The Irish went only 11-8 at Purcell Pavilion in 2018-19. The eight losses at home were the most in a season since the 1981-82 team went 8-9 under head coach Digger Phelps. Irish head coach Mike Brey didn’t waste any time letting his team know that it better be much better at home this season. In fact, back at Purcell Pavilion immediately after last season ended, and just off the bus following a return trip from the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Brey rallied his troops. “After a very tough year, we circled up before we got into the locker room,” Brey recalled. “We have to make a stand here if we’re going to bounce back.” Ten of the first 13 games this season are at home for Notre Dame.

MARSHALL OVERVIEW

Even during a tough 96-70 home loss to Toledo in its last time out, Marshall junior guard Jarrod West was again brilliant, scoring 20 points for the second time in two games this season. Notre Dame and Marshall already have one common opponent this year. The Herd beat Robert Morris 67-60 in its season opener, the same team the Irish beat 92-57 in its second game of the year. Marshall ended last season with four straight wins and a championship in the 2019 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament.

GAME OUTLOOK

Starting tonight against Marshall, Notre Dame plays four consecutive home games against teams that won at least 20 games last season — Marshall, Presbyterian (Nov. 18), Toledo (Nov. 21) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 26). “I love the fact that we have a lot of games coming at us,” Brey said. “We need to keep putting the jerseys back on, and being on the stage and under the lights.” Notre Dame 90, Marshall 70

QUICK HITS:

*Notre Dame’s consecutive home wins its last two games against Robert Morris and Howard University came by an average winning margin of 32 points. Surprisingly, these victories marked the first time the Irish have won consecutive games at Purcell Pavilion since last December. *At 14.7 ppg, Irish sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb leads a group of four Notre Dame players averaging double figures through three games. Hubb also leads the team with 14 assists. *Picking up where he left off last year, senior Irish forward John Mooney is averaging a double-double (12.7 points, 11.3 rebounds).