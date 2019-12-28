News More News
Notre Dame Vs. Iowa State: On Paper Revisited

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Iowa State Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Standout freshman running back Breece Hall burst through for a 23-yard gain on Iowa State’s first play — and thereafter totaled 32 yards on 16 carries. The Cyclones finished with 45 yards rushing, 95 under their average per contest.


Ade Ogundeji and the Irish defense limited Iowa State to 272 yards total offense, 68 in the second half in the 33-9 victory.
Notre Dame played about as clean a game as possible at filling gaps after the first play, with senior safety Alohi Gilman often stationed in the box, allowing cornerback Shaun Crawford to play nickel in coverage some and freshman Kyle Hamilton patrol center field. The Irish controlled the line of scrimmage, especially with All-Big 12 left tackle Julian Good-Jones ruled out with an injury, which forced some switches up front.

Advantage: Notre Dame

