With a No. 79 national ranking last season in rushing (150.3 yards per game), the Duke ground game doesn’t pop off the page. But the Blue Devils will return their leading rusher from the last two seasons in third-year starting tailback Deon Jackson , an Atlanta Pace Academy product Notre Dame was much interested in after his Irish Invasion visit in 2016.

The 6-0, 215-pound senior managed 641 yards and 3.7 yards per carry as a junior last season, a marked production drop from his sophomore year in 2018 when he rushed for 847 yards, 5.3 yards per carry and was a second-team All-ACC selection.

Jackson didn’t record a 100-yard game in 2019 — his season best was a 91-yard effort against North Carolina — and Notre Dame held Jackson to just 52 yards on 14 carries in a 31-point Irish road rout of Duke last November.