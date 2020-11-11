This is the most glaring mismatch. Put it this way: Last year Boston College finished 8th in the country in rushing with a 253.2 average, led by the tandem of the dynamic and powerful AJ Dillon and David Bailey — yet managed a meager 123 yards at Notre Dame during a 40-7 defeat. Dillon had only 56 yards on 14 carries, and Bailey 26 yards on 10 attempts.

This year, Dillon is in the pros, the offensive line is not as strong, and there is a new identity with a different coaching regime. Among 123 teams ranked, Boston College is 110th with a 106.6 rushing average per contest.

Meanwhile, after limiting all-time ACC leading rusher Travis Etienne to 28 yards on 18 carries last (seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and six others with zero to three yards), and Clemson to 34 yards overall on the ground, Notre Dame is up to No. 5 in the country with an 85.1 average per game with rushing defense.

In last week's 16-13 victory versus now 1-7 Syracuse, Boston College did make a more concerted effort to balance its offense, with Bailey's 25 carries netting 125 yards.