That tied the single-season school record set by Ken MacAfee in 1977 among tight ends. MacAfee was the recipient of the Walter Camp Award as the nation’s top player while helping that team to the national title.

6 Touchdown receptions by junior tight Cole Kmet this season after snaring an 11-yard tally from senior quarterback Ian Book in the third quarter.

7 Consecutive victories Notre Dame has posted against Boston College since 2009, with head coach Brian Kelly owning a 6-0 mark. Prior to this streak, the Eagles had their own six-game winning string versus the Irish from 2001-08 to tie the series at 9-9.

The next meeting between the two is slated for 2022, which also will be at Notre Dame before the Irish travel to Boston College in 2025.





8 Straight wins in November by the Fighting Irish, all four last year and the first four this season. That is the longest winning streak for the program in November/December regular seasons games since 1966-68, when those teams also won eight in a row before a 21-21 tie at No. 2 USC in the 1968 regular season finale.

A win at Stanford next week would take it to nine, which would be the longest since 1953-55.





18 Consecutive victories at home, one short of the second longest of 19 (1987-90) since 1930, when Notre Dame Stadium opened. The record is 28 from 1942-50. The Fighting Irish also completed their first back-to-back perfect records at home in 2018-19 since achieving it all three years in 1987-89.

The home string is the fourth longest currently in the Football Bowl Subdivision, behind Clemson (22), Central Florida (20) and Ohio State (20).





19 Career victories by senior quarterback Ian Book as Notre Dame’s starter, going 1-0 in 2017 (versus North Carolina), 9-1 in 2017 and 9-2 so far this season. If he opts to return for a fifth season for which he is eligible in 2020, he realistically could end up with the most victories as the starting quarterback for the Irish, which has a three-way tie at 29 among Tom Clements (29-5 from 1972-74), Ron Powlus (29-16-1 from 1994-97) and Brady Quinn (29-18 from 2003-06).

Book’s 66 yards rushing against Boston College also marked the fourth consecutive game this November he led the team in rushing, which might be an unprecedented feat in school history (to be researched later).





22 Wins in a row by Notre Dame against unranked opponents since 2017, matching Alabama as the lone school in the past and present three season to achieve that distinction. The last such defeat occurred on Senior Day in 2016 versus Virginia Tech (34-31).



