 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football visitor preview: Speedy Texas weapon set for official visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-16 16:08:36 -0500') }} football

Notre Dame visitor preview: Speedy Texas weapon set for official visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
The Fighting Irish return to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday with the in-state Purdue Boilermakers coming to town. After Brian Kelly’s program won its first two games by a total margin of six points, the Irish will look to get things rolling in front of a home crowd.

It won’t be a loaded recruiting weekend like Notre Dame will have on three occasions next month, but there will certainly be some quality recruits on campus, headlined by Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa offensive weapon Major Everhart.

Notre Dame offered Everhart July 22 and quickly became a top contender in his recruitment. He has a top seven schools list of Texas Tech, Notre Dame, TCU, Baylor, Washington State, Colorado and Penn State.

“They seem like really good, genuine people,” noted Everhart about Notre Dame’s staff. “Coach [Del] Alexander has given me some advice about my tape; that’s really cool coming from a coach like that. Coach [Tommy] Rees is a good dude too. I’ve heard really good things about him.”

