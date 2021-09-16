Notre Dame visitor preview: Speedy Texas weapon set for official visit

The Fighting Irish return to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday with the in-state Purdue Boilermakers coming to town. After Brian Kelly’s program won its first two games by a total margin of six points, the Irish will look to get things rolling in front of a home crowd.

It won’t be a loaded recruiting weekend like Notre Dame will have on three occasions next month, but there will certainly be some quality recruits on campus, headlined by Amarillo (Texas) Tascosa offensive weapon Major Everhart.

Notre Dame offered Everhart July 22 and quickly became a top contender in his recruitment. He has a top seven schools list of Texas Tech, Notre Dame, TCU, Baylor, Washington State, Colorado and Penn State.