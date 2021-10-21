Notre Dame visit will be meaningful to elite 2023 CB Justyn Rhett

Justyn Rhett’s phone was buzzing off the hook on Sept. 1, which was the first day college coaches could start text messaging and directly calling recruits in the 2023 class. He heard stories about what the day is like for top recruits, but it still surprised him. “The first people I talked to that morning was Notre Dame, of course,” Rhett added. “That was cool.” The Las Vegas Bishop Gorman class of 2023 standout is a priority cornerback target for the Fighting Irish. He talks often with members of the coaching staff, mainly defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, safeties coach Chris O’Leary, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden.

The Fighting Irish will host one of the best cornerbacks in America this weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“They’re coming after me pretty hard,” Rhett said. “I talk to them two times per week. When I was there on my first visit [in June], we went out to eat and that helped start the relationship.” “Those guys are amazing,” Rhett’s father, Troy, said. “I was really surprised with how comfortable we were with them on our visit. It just felt right; everything was good. It starts with those guys, and from there, everyone else is being judged on how we felt compared to [Notre Dame]. The school itself is a special place.” Rhett worked out for Mickens during Notre Dame’s Irish Invasion camp June 6, which is when the four-star prospect earned his offer from the Irish. “He’s very funny; I love talking to Coach Mickens,” Rhett said. “We really connect on a football level and personally too.”

Much of his daily interactions with Notre Dame comes from Bowden. “I talk to him a lot,” added Rhett. “We have a really good relationship, and I can talk to him whenever and about anything – school, life, football. “The whole staff treats me like I’m their player already. I appreciate that.” Rhett, who Rivals ranks as the nation’s No. 47 overall player and No. 7 cornerback, is locked in to visit Notre Dame on Saturday for the Irish’s rivalry matchup to USC. Regardless of how his visit goes, it will still be meaningful for him. “It’ll be my first college game I’ve ever been to,” he admitted.

Notre Dame a major factor for Rhett