Notre Dame visit still resonating with elite 2026 WR Devin Carter
When Devin Carter trims his list of offers to a top 15, it might not sound like a meaningful next step in his recruiting process. But the elite wide receiver in the 2026 class has at least 35 schol...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news