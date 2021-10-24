Notre Dame visit one of the best elite CB Ryan Yaites has been on
Notre Dame’s annual showdown with USC brings out the stars on the recruiting front, and Denton (Texas) Guyer class of 2023 cornerback Ryan Yaites certainly fit the bill. Yaites ranks as the nation’s No. 45 player and No. 6 cornerback in America per Rivals.
The Fighting Irish have been after him since extending a scholarship back in March, and Yaites visited campus for the first time in June. He wanted to get back to campus to see a game day experience, and Saturday night did not disappoint.
“I really liked it; this visit was one of the best ones I’ve been on so far,” Yaites told BlueandGold.com. “We got to Notre Dame around 4 p.m. and saw everyone – that was a lot of people at one stadium and campus at the same time.
“When we did the player walk, we saw how electric the fans are. That’s something I really want in my college game day experience.”
