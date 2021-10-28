Notre Dame visit exceeds expectations for top CB target Justyn Rhett

After Justyn Rhett had a great experience visiting Notre Dame in June, it was just a matter of time before the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman star cornerback prospect would return to campus. “Everything starts with Notre Dame for me right now,” Rhett told BlueandGold.com after his first visit. “We’ll definitely be back there.” And the nation’s No. 7 cornerback and No. 47 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle made it to South Bend for Notre Dame’s most hyped home game of the year on the recruiting front, its rivalry showdown with USC.

The Fighting Irish are a top school for Rhett, who is a top-50 defensive back prospect. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“Everything was good,” Rhett said. “It was everything I expected and more. I got a tour of the school again with my dad and uncle, and we loved it. “It was my first college game experience, and it didn’t disappoint at all.” The Irish’s 31-16 triumph over USC wasn’t a bad first taste of college football. It was a rivalry game at night between two schools he has high interest in. “It was crazy to me,” Rhett said about the game atmosphere at Notre Dame. “I’ve never experienced anything like it. The light show before the fourth quarter was awesome.” Rhett has a strong relationship with the Notre Dame defensive staff and caught up with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, safeties coach Chris O’Leary, defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman and defensive director of recruiting Chad Bowden during his time on campus.