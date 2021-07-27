Notre Dame Visit Exceeds Expectations For Rivals100 WR Jalen Brown
Miami Gulliver Prep wide receiver Jalen Brown was one of the first few prospects in the 2023 class to land an offer from Notre Dame. The Irish extended an offer to the 6-1, 160-pound four-star recruit last November.
Brown has visited a handful of schools this summer, including Texas, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Florida. His Notre Dame visit was on June 22 and had high reviews of his experience in South Bend.
“It went great; it was better than I expected,” Brown said. “Everyone was really cool. It was a great experience.”
Brown has heard plenty about Notre Dame from men’s basketball player Tony Saunders, who went to high school with Brown.
“He’s been telling me all of this stuff about the place — how the campus is and everything,” Brown explained. “But you have to be there and experience it in-person to know just how nice it is.”
Brown toured Notre Dame’s campus, had a photoshoot, went through the facilities, and even saw some of the Irish’s prospect camp going on that day. He had meetings with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and wide receivers coach Del Alexander as well.
“We were talking about how I should evaluate schools — take notes, see what schools have to offer me and to take advantage of the recruiting process,” Brown said of his conversation with Brian Kelly.
“Coach Alexander is a cool dude. He wants to use my abilities and expand my game on the field and make me better off the field, too.”
Brown holds around 30 scholarship offers and will be able to choose from basically any school in the South when it’s all said and done. Proximity to home isn’t a major factor for him, though.
“It doesn’t really matter where the school is,” he said. “It’s all about where the best for me is.
“Education is very important to me because football can only take you so far. You need something after football to have something to fall back on.”
Brown caught 18 passes for 500 yards and eight touchdowns in six games of his sophomore season in 2020, per MaxPreps. His team only completed 59 passes during the season; Brown caught 31 percent of the completions.
“I can track the ball, route good routes and make contested catches,” Brown stated.
Rivals ranks Brown as the nation’s No. 14 wide receiver and No. 74 overall player in the initial 2023 top 100 rankings.
