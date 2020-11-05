A year earlier, the 6-0 Fighting Irish were in the driver’s seat to win the national title after upsetting Ohio State 18-13 — but the following week it lost at home to 2-3 Northwestern. A year later, 5-2 Notre Dame whipped the 7-0 Wildcats.

Here were the 8-15-1 results of the first 24.

The Associated Press poll began in 1936, and this Saturday night's meeting with Clemson will mark the 25th time Notre Dame will play the team that is ranked No. 1 at the time of the game.

With the Cadets stockpiled and Notre Dame’s veterans shipped overseas in World War II, this was the largest margin of defeat in the program’s history.

Nov. 10, 1945 — Army 48, Notre Dame 0

A virtual repeat as Army cruised to a second straight national title — but still finished in the top 10.





Nov. 9, 1946 — Notre Dame 0, Army 0

With the veterans from WWII back for Notre Dame, plus head coach Frank Leahy, the annual meeting at Yankee Stadium turned into a draw.

The Irish were awarded the national title on the final day of the season when Army escaped with a 21-18 win over 1-8 Navy, whereas Notre Dame had defeated the Midshipmen 28-0 a month earlier.





Nov. 15, 1952 — Michigan State 21, Notre Dame 3

In their last year as an independent, the Spartans went on to capture their first national title, while Notre Dame finished No. 3 by defeating conference champs Texas, Oklahoma, USC and Purdue.





Oct. 21, 1961 — Michigan State 17, Notre Dame 7

Irish head coach Joe Kuharich’s most promising start (3-0) elevates Notre Dame to No. 6 before the visit to MSU results in a sixth straight defeat to the Spartans.





Dec. 1, 1962 — USC 25, Notre Dame 0

Kuharich had been 3-0 against the Trojans, until this finale resulted in the first of four national titles for third-year USC head coach John McKay.





Nov. 20, 1965 — Michigan State 12, Notre Dame 3

Ranked No. 4 coming in with a 7-1 mark, Notre Dame generates 12 yards of total offense and minus-12 on the ground (both school-record lows).





Oct. 24, 1967 — USC 24, Notre Dame 7

Eleven months after the Irish crushed USC 51-0 to clinch the national title, the Trojans win their second crown with McKay, led by seven interceptions in this contest.





Sept. 28, 1968 — Purdue 37, Notre Dame 22

In this No. 1-versus-No. 2 matchup (with the two teams switched in the UPI poll), the Boilermakers were in command from the outset.





Jan 1, 1970 — Texas 21, Notre Dame 17 (Cotton Bowl)

The Longhorns score the winning touchdown with 1:08 left to win the national title, while Notre Dame gets moved up from No. 9 to finish No. 5.





Jan. 1, 1971 — Notre Dame 24, Texas 11 (Cotton Bowl)

Texas’ 30-game winning streak is snapped, but 10-1 Notre Dame finishes No. 2 to 11-0-1 Nebraska.





Dec. 2, 1972 — USC 45, Notre Dame 23

Six Anthony Davis touchdowns (two on kickoffs) help McKay capture his third national title.





Dec. 31, 1973 — Notre Dame 24, Alabama 23 (Sugar Bowl)

Seven lead changes occur before Ara Parseghian’s troops capture the national title versus the Crimson Tide.





Jan. 2, 1978 — Notre Dame 38, Texas 10 (Cotton Bowl)

Head coach Dan Devine’s “Green Machine” vault all the way from No. 5 to No. 1 with this dominant performance.





Jan. 1, 1981 — Georgia 17, Notre Dame 10 (Sugar Bowl)

The No. 7 Irish outgain the Bulldogs 328-127, but Georgia’s 4-0 turnover advantage helps capture its first national title.





Nov. 6, 1982 — Notre Dame 31, Pitt 16

Head coach Gerry Faust’s troops pull off the shocker against quarterback Dan Marino and Co. in The Steel City.





Nov. 16, 1985 — Penn State 36, Notre Dame 6

Faust’s final month in his job includes this monsoon in State College en route to a 5-6 finish.





Oct. 15, 1988 — Notre Dame 31, Miami 30

Epic outcome ends Hurricanes’ 36-game regular-season winning streak and propels the Irish to their most recent national title under third-year head coach Lou Holtz.





Jan. 1, 1990 — Notre Dame 21, Colorado 6 (Orange Bowl)

Despite defeating seven teams in final AP top 18, Irish finish No. 2 to Miami, to whom they lost.





Jan. 1, 1991 — Colorado 10, Notre Dame 9 (Orange Bowl)

Rocket’s Ismail’s 91-yard punt return in the closing minute is called back as the Buffaloes capture their first national title.





Nov. 13, 1993 — Notre Dame 31, Florida State 24

Irish finish No. 2 again, this time to the Seminoles, despite head-to-head win at home.





Sept. 9, 2000 — Nebraska 27, Notre Dame 24 (overtime)

The Cornhuskers and their “Sea of Red” fans at Notre Dame escape with the win, led by 2001 Heisman winner Eric Crouch.





Oct. 15, 2005 — USC 34, Notre Dame 31

Two-time reigning champ Trojans convert fourth-and-nine on final drive and tally the go-ahead TD with three seconds left at Notre Dame.