As noted earlier this week, this Saturday’s Notre Dame-USC matchup will mark the 11th time in what will now be the 90th game in series history the Fighting Irish will enter the Los Angeles Coliseum on the last day of the regular season with an unbeaten record and the national title — or the chance to play for it — hanging in the balance.

Five times Notre Dame was the victor, with four of them helping result in national titles, and interestingly all of them convincing wins: 1930: (27-0), 1947 (38-7), 1966 (51-0) and 1988 (27-10). In 2012, the Irish battled to a 22-13 triumph, but would lose in the BCS Championship to Alabama on Jan. 7.

Now, six years later, the Irish are 11-0 again entering the Coliseum that could put it a position to meet Alabama again on Jan. 7.

The bar in this series is about as high as it comes because there has been no rivalry in college football history where a meeting between two programs has had the national title on the line with such frequency. The peak of the series was from 1964-80, when in those 17 years those two programs won outright or had a share of the national title nine times (five for USC, four for Notre Dame) and/or finished in the AP top 3 five times.

In my lifetime (since 1962), these are the half-dozen victories in the series that helped set up Notre Dame with a chance to win it all, if not at that moment:





6. Nov. 26, 1966: History Doesn’t Repeat

As a four-year-old, this was the game where my immigrant parents (both of whom worked at Notre Dame) moved into their new home 1.2 miles from the campus and began to understand what football meant to the school with this victory.

Two years after No. 1 Notre Dame held a 17-0 halftime lead at USC — only to lose in the closing minute (20-17) — the Irish were No. 1 once again and had built a 17-0 cushion in the closing minutes of the second quarter against Pac 8 champion and Rose-Bowl bound USC.

“My God,” hollered Irish linebackers coach John Ray from the sidelines, “We just have to get another score before the half!”

Indeed, with 58 seconds left in the first half, backup quarterback Coley O’Brien, subbing for an injured Terry Hanratty, found split end Jim Seymour on a 13-yard tally to make it 24-0. Then, after partially blocking a Trojan punt, Notre Dame struck again when O’Brien found Seymour on a 39-yard strike with eight seconds left to up the halftime advantage to 31-0.

The Irish posted a 51-0 win — still the largest margin of defeat by a USC team — to clinch the consensus national title one week after the famous 10-10 tie with No. 2 Michigan State. In fact, the UPI had dropped Notre Dame to No. 2 after the tie, prompting Notre Dame to drape a banner over the back of its bench at USC that read: "To Hell With UPI, We're No. 1." By the end of the day, everyone agreed.

“I told our players that there were 700 million Chinese people in the world who didn't even know the game was played,” USC head coach John McKay would say later. “The next week, I got five letters from China asking, ‘What happened?’ ”





5. Oct. 21, 1989: The Series’ Best Game?

This 28-24 Irish victory may have been the most exciting back-and-forth game in this series.

After No. 9 USC built a 17-7 halftime lead, No. 1 Notre Dame put together two 80-yard drives in the fourth quarter, the second on a 15-yard Tony Rice tally with 5:18 left, and then made a goal-line stand versus quarterback Todd Marinovich and Co. to hang on against a team that would win the Rose Bowl.

Remarkably, it was Notre Dame’s seventh straight conquest of Troy, and the streak would reach 11 in 1993.

“This will even out some day and things will go their way,” Irish head coach Lou Holtz predicted. “I’ll be saying, ‘See, I told you it would all even out.’ Of course, I don’t know if I’ll be here then.”

Alas, Notre Dame would finish No. 2 at 12-1 despite defeating No. 1 Colorado in the Orange Bowl, 21-6. Miami's season ending regular season win over the Irish put the Hurricanes at the top.





4. Nov. 24, 2012: Cherished Moment

A week earlier, an involuntary tear went down my eye when I realized that after No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Kansas State both lost, 10-0 and No. 3 Notre Dame was now the new No. 1 in the polls — a first in 19 years. I was beginning to doubt whether I would see it again in my lifetime.

Then, on this day, Notre Dame clinched the berth to the BCS Championship game with what that year was a typical grind-it-out 22-13 win over USC, which used Max Wittek at QB because of an injury to Matt Barkley.

Theo Riddick rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown, Kyle Brindza kicked five clutch fields, linebacker Manti Te’o recorded a remarkable seventh interception this season, and fittingly, a late goal-line stand by the nation’s No. 1 defense that allowed only nine touchdowns all season helped clinch the victory. The Trojans had first-and-goal at the one but three straight running plays and an incomplete pass gave the ball back to the Irish with 2:33 left.

It truly was like old times — with 2018 presenting a second opportunity to complete the mission.