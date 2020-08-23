Like its Parade magazine predecessor, inclusion by a high school football player on the USA Today first- or second-team All-America units was the pinnacle of achievement at that level, the five-star validation of its time.

Before there were star ratings, recruiting outlets and even the Internet, there was the USA Today All-American team.

The publication’s National Signing Day issue, listing every player signed by every team, and rankings by analysts such as Tom Lemming, Allen Wallace, Max Emfinger, Bill Buchalter or even The Godfather of college recruiting, Joe Terranova , made it the single greatest Holy Day of Obligation in the sport.

There also was a lot of business savvy with individual rankings. Recognizing that Notre Dame sells and the immense volume of Fighting Irish faithful in the land, it always appeared to me that those who cast their lot with Notre Dame received preferential treatment for marketing purposes.

In the publication’s first 20 years from 1982-2001, Notre Dame was the runaway leader with 51 first-team picks. A distant second was Florida State with 32. Yet in those same 20 years, the Irish finished in the top 10 on the field only five times – while many of their faithful lamented the inability to lure quality talent or the high academic standards that precluded reeling in elite prospects.

Even in the dark nine seasons from 2001-09, which had three losing seasons and two others at 6-6 and a sixth at 7-6, the Irish had 16 USA Today first-team All-America selections.

With numerous outlets/analysts now somewhat fulfilling the insatiable appetite of recruiting followers, USA Today’s team is now in the shadows. During the Brian Kelly era, the numbers have somewhat dwindled on that All-American unit, even though the on-field success has been more consistent, specifically the past three years.

Earlier this weekend, three current Notre Dame 2021 commits were selected to the publication’s preseason second team: quarterback Tyler Buchner and offensive linemen Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler.

Whether they will be when it counts in December is uncertain given that Buchner and Spindler play in states where football is on lock down this fall because of COVID-19.

Here’s the nearly 40-yard track record, though, beginning with the Kelly era and moving backwards:





2019: None.

Tight end Michael Mayer was on the second team.





2018: Jay Bramblett.

He was listed as a placekicker, but punting is his game and he had a strong debut as a freshman last year.

Meanwhile, second-team selection Kyle Hamilton earned Freshman All-America honors at safety from various outlets.





2017: Matthew “Bo” Bauer

The backup middle linebacker was awarded Special Teams Player of The Year on the Irish squad last year.

At quarterback, Phil Jurkovec was on the second-team, while Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and USC’s J.T. Daniels (now at Georgia) shared first team honors. Jurkovec is now at Boston College.





2016: None





2015: Tommy Kraemer

He has started 26 games the past three seasons and begins his fifth year at right guard.





2014: Alize Mack, Tristen Hoge

Tight end Mack had a roller-coaster career in college before becoming a seventh-round pick. Interior offensive lineman Hoge transferred to BYU.

Kraemer also made the second team as a junior.





2013: Nyles Morgan

The second straight linebacker in the Kelly era to make the team, he cracked the starting lineup as a junior and was elected captain as a senior, but did not get drafted.

On the second team were offensive linemen Alex Bars and Quenton Nelson. A knee injury prevented Bars from getting drafted, but he made the Chicago Bears team as a free agent, while No. 6 overall pick Nelson is already recognized as the NFL’s most dominant offensive guard.





2012: Jaylon Smith

A starter from game one, Smith went on to win the Butkus Award as a junior, when he turned pro. Despite a severe knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl, he still was drafted in the second round and made his first Pro Bowl last year.

The second team included running back Greg Bryant, defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes and safety Max Redfield.

Bryant transferred in 2015 and tragically died in Florida in May 2016. Vanderdoes never enrolled, staying in-state at UCLA. Redfield was dismissed from school prior to his senior year because of an off-field arrest.





2011: None

Quarterback Gunner Kiel did make the second team, behind Jameis Winston, but transferred to Cincinnati following his freshman year.





2010: None

This was quite surprising because three defensive ends — Aaron Lynch, Stephon Tuitt and Ishaq Williams — were all deemed five-star prospects by at least one outlet, yet none made the first or second team.





2009: Matt James & Christian Lombard

Both listed as offensive tackles, James died in a spring break accident that April. Lombard started all 13 games for the 12-1 team in 2012 before injury setbacks cut short his final season in 2013.