However, another tradition remained the day prior to the scrimmage that has traditionally signaled the end of spring drills.

The Blue-Gold Game that was to be held this Saturday afternoon (April 18) was cancelled more than a month ago because of COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon (April 17) the University of Notre Dame via its social media revealed “The Shirt” for the 2020 season.



For the first time since 2007, this source of funding for student clubs and organizations that began in 1990 will feature a dark green color. Other aspects include:

• The front simply states “Notre Dame Irish Football 2020" with white, blue and gold colors contrasting the dark green.

• A Celtic font that spells out Irish in blue was inspired by the scheduled opening game in Ireland on Aug. 29, versus Navy.

• On the underside of the huge “S” in Irish is a design found on the windows of The Golden Dome.

• The back says “With Unshakable Spirit We Live Out Our Legacy,” complemented by designs of a football player wearing 31 (representing the 31st year of The Shirt), a design of two football tickets, three fighter jets flying in formation and the leaf design from the interior floor tile of The Golden Dome. The colors white, blue and gold are incorporated again.

The Shirt can be purchased online at shop.und.com.