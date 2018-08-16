Ticker
Notre Dame Unveils Shamrock Series Unfirom

Corey Bodden • BlueAndGold.com
Staff Writer
Via Notre Dame Football's Twitter

Notre Dame is set to face Syracuse Nov. 18 this season in the 9th Shamrock Series, which will be played in Yankee Stadium.

The Irish are a perfect 8-0 in the off-campus series including a 44-6 victory over Army during the 2016 season in San Antonio, which was the most recent edition.

As with each of the previous eight, the Irish will wear a alternate uniform to commemorate the event.

On Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame unveiled the uniform, which included some New York Yankees flavor.

Check it out below.

