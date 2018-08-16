Notre Dame Unveils Shamrock Series Unfirom
Notre Dame is set to face Syracuse Nov. 18 this season in the 9th Shamrock Series, which will be played in Yankee Stadium.
The Irish are a perfect 8-0 in the off-campus series including a 44-6 victory over Army during the 2016 season in San Antonio, which was the most recent edition.
As with each of the previous eight, the Irish will wear a alternate uniform to commemorate the event.
On Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame unveiled the uniform, which included some New York Yankees flavor.
Check it out below.
Take a more in-depth look at the 2018 #ShamrockSeries uniform that the Irish will be wearing on November 17 in their game vs. Syracuse. #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatOrange pic.twitter.com/Zd7fou5qnQ— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018
The Fighting Irish.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018
The @Yankees.
Two Iconic Brands.
One Uniform.
One Night.
Yankee Stadium.
November 17 - 2:30pm.#GoIrish ☘️ #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/bH6yr4BfiG
Pinstripes on both the sleeves, gloves and pants replicate the iconic @Yankees pinstripes that have been worn for over 100 years by the Bronx Bombers. #GoIrish ☘️ #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/CzuivKjJMA— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018
The matte navy helmet unites the Notre Dame monogram with the @Yankees inspired helmet decal. #GoIrish ☘️ #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/NkRbmT2OiV— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018
The cursive Notre Dame on the chest of the jersey matches the cursive Yankees font.#GoIrish ☘️ #ShamrockSeries pic.twitter.com/9wXxQnxsTj— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 16, 2018
