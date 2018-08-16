Notre Dame is set to face Syracuse Nov. 18 this season in the 9th Shamrock Series, which will be played in Yankee Stadium.

The Irish are a perfect 8-0 in the off-campus series including a 44-6 victory over Army during the 2016 season in San Antonio, which was the most recent edition.

As with each of the previous eight, the Irish will wear a alternate uniform to commemorate the event.

On Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame unveiled the uniform, which included some New York Yankees flavor.

Check it out below.