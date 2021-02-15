Brian Kelly has changed the titles of a couple of his assistants.

Defensive line coach Mike Elston has added roles as the defensive run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator, while special teams coach Brian Polian will also serve as the associate head coach, the team announced Monday morning.

“These were two very beneficial moves as we continue to develop our staff,” Kelly said in a statement. “As special teams coordinator, Brian Polian engages with a lot of the team on a regular basis and in implementing game day decisions. He is essential in helping us understand NCAA legislation, and in building relationships within and beyond our program.

“Likewise, Mike Elston has done a tremendous job in recruiting and is a natural fit in that role. He has had success designing and organizing our recruiting efforts, and we look forward to him leading us there. Additionally, his expertise with the defensive line can assist us in our run game preparation and coordination.”

Elston and Polian are effectively switching places. Elston was the associate head coach from 2018-20 and was previously the recruiting coordinator from 2017-18. Polian served as the recruiting coordinator the last three seasons.

No assistant coach held the defensive run game coordinator title last season.