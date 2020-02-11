Notre Dame Trending Positively With Elite OL Nolan Rucci
College coaches flew through Lititz (Pa.) Warwick High, home of class of 2021 offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, during the January contact period.
It wasn't just assistant coaches coming by to show their love to the 6-8, 287-pound Rivals100 prospect either. Several big time head coaches were by as well.
"It was busy, but it's just really cool," Rucci explained. "It's not every day that you get to have all of these head coaches at your school. It really says a lot about how much commitment they're showing towards me, and I'm super excited to keep on developing those relationship."
Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn visited Rucci's school right when the contact period began, and Irish head coach Brian Kelly made a stop at Warwick as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news