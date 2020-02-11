College coaches flew through Lititz (Pa.) Warwick High, home of class of 2021 offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, during the January contact period.

It wasn't just assistant coaches coming by to show their love to the 6-8, 287-pound Rivals100 prospect either. Several big time head coaches were by as well.

"It was busy, but it's just really cool," Rucci explained. "It's not every day that you get to have all of these head coaches at your school. It really says a lot about how much commitment they're showing towards me, and I'm super excited to keep on developing those relationship."