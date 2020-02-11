News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Trending Positively With Elite OL Nolan Rucci

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

College coaches flew through Lititz (Pa.) Warwick High, home of class of 2021 offensive tackle Nolan Rucci, during the January contact period.

It wasn't just assistant coaches coming by to show their love to the 6-8, 287-pound Rivals100 prospect either. Several big time head coaches were by as well.

"It was busy, but it's just really cool," Rucci explained. "It's not every day that you get to have all of these head coaches at your school. It really says a lot about how much commitment they're showing towards me, and I'm super excited to keep on developing those relationship."

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Nolan Rucci will visit Notre Dame in January.
Nolan Rucci will visit Notre Dame in January. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn visited Rucci's school right when the contact period began, and Irish head coach Brian Kelly made a stop at Warwick as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}