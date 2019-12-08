Notre Dame Treated 2021 ATH Devin Kirkwood Like Family
Notre Dame was expressing interest in Gardena (Calif.) Serra class of 2021 athlete Devin Kirkwood and wanted to have him out for a visit during the season, but making a trip from Southern California out to South Bend, Ind. when he was playing on Friday nights wasn't easy.
But after Kirkwood's season wrapped up, he was able to make it out to Notre Dame, and he saw the Fighting Irish's 40-7 victory versus Boston College Nov. 23.
"They were sending me mail and telling me to come out for a game, but I didn't have time during the season," the 6-foot-4, 175-pounder said. "But then they had their last game, I wanted to go out there and see how it was out there."
Kirkwood received big news during his visit.
"We were hanging out with the coaches after we did the photo shoot," Kirkwood said. "One of the coaches told me that Coach Kelly wanted me to come into his office for a little bit. I was just thinking that he was thanking everybody who came out for the visit. I thought there would be like 15 other people in there, but it was just me and my mom with him.
