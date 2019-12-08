Notre Dame was expressing interest in Gardena (Calif.) Serra class of 2021 athlete Devin Kirkwood and wanted to have him out for a visit during the season, but making a trip from Southern California out to South Bend, Ind. when he was playing on Friday nights wasn't easy.

But after Kirkwood's season wrapped up, he was able to make it out to Notre Dame, and he saw the Fighting Irish's 40-7 victory versus Boston College Nov. 23.

"They were sending me mail and telling me to come out for a game, but I didn't have time during the season," the 6-foot-4, 175-pounder said. "But then they had their last game, I wanted to go out there and see how it was out there."

Kirkwood received big news during his visit.