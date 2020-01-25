When decision time rolls around for Landon Tengwall, it will come down to "feel."

"It's just that feeling that overcomes you and you want to go there," Tengwall said. "All of the schools are so close."

The 6-6, 315-pound four-star offensive lineman from Olney (Md.) Good Counsel announced a top three schools list of Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State back in September. He's looking to take multiple visits to each school during the offseason and then getting his decision wrapped up before his senior year.

"I'm thinking late April or early May," Tengwall said. "I'd like to get it done so I can focus on my senior season and prepare for that school."