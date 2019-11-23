Notre Dame Top Plays And Highlights vs. Boston College
No. 16 Notre Dame (9-2) started slow, but behind 239 passing yards and three touchdowns by quarterback Ian Book and four sacks and nine total tackles for loss by defensive coordinator Clark Lea's unit, the Fighting Irish outscored Boston College 24-0 in the second half on its way to a 40-7 victory.
Check out the top plays and highlights of the game below.
