Notre Dame-Toledo: By the numbers

3 Touchdown receptions for sophomore tight end Michael Mayer through two games, which already surpasses the two he had in 12 games last year. That puts Mayer on an absurd pace of 18 for a 12-game regular season. The single-season school record for scoring grabs by a tight end is six, held by Cole Kmet (2019) and Ken McAfee (1977).

Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer had a team-high seven receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 1:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. (Photo by Chad Weaver)

5 Receptions for 64 yards and two scores for Mayer came on two possessions — the opening drive of the game and go-ahead touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Those two drives spanned just 2:41, which means Mayer had just two grabs for 17 yards the rest of the contest — a span of 57:19. 9 Of Notre Dame’s 34 consecutive wins against unranked opponents have come by eight points or fewer. The Irish edged Toledo (32-29) and Florida State (41-38 in overtime) this year, plus squeezed past Louisville (12-7) in 2020, USC (30-27) and Virginia Tech (21-20) in 2019, Ball State (24-16), Vanderbilt (22‑17) and Pitt (19-14) in 2018, and Navy (24-17) in 2017. The go-ahead touchdown against the Rockets came with 1:09 left, the latest during this streak since the Irish got an Ian Book touchdown run with 29 seconds left to beat Virginia Tech two years ago.