Notre Dame to host five-star LSU QB commit Walker Howard for visit
Notre Dame will host Lafayette (La.) St. Thomas More class of 2022 five-star quarterback Walker Howard for an unofficial visit this weekend, a source tells BlueandGold.com.
Howard, the nation’s No. 26 player in America and No. 2 pro-style quarterback, has been committed to LSU since June 12, 2020. The Under Armour All-American has not publicly announced that he’s received an offer from Notre Dame.
The 6-0, 186-pounder is expected to arrive in South Bend on Saturday morning and will watch the Fighting Irish face the Cincinnati Bearcats. He’ll also meet with the Notre Dame coaching staff.
Howard is considered very strong in his commitment to the Tigers, but because he has not visited another school for a game day experience, the family wanted to see Notre Dame.
We are told that LSU is aware of this visit and that there are no issues on that end, but Howard seeing the Fighting Irish at least opens the door should something change in his recruitment.
Before his commitment to LSU, Howard had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Penn State, TCU, Texas A&M, USC and others.
Howard threw for 3,430 yards and 42 touchdowns as a junior in 2020 in leading St. Thomas More to an undefeated 10-0 season, capped off by a Division II Louisiana state championship.
“He’s a tough, competitive and smart signal caller,” Prep Football Report’s Tom Lemming said of Howard. “He’s also a take-charge leader who shows good accuracy and terrific intangibles. He can throw with touch both long and short. Howard is a decent runner who can feel the rush, will step up in the pocket and does a good job of waiting for his receivers to get open before letting loose.”
Howard’s father, Jamie, threw for 6,158 yards and 34 touchdowns during his career with the LSU Tigers from 1992-95. He finished his career third in passing yardage in LSU history and second in passing touchdowns. He was also a second-round draft pick of the Atlanta Braves in 1992.
Notre Dame has a class of 2022 quarterback pledge from Steve Angeli from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic.
